Closure of Cataract Elementary among budget cut options for Sparta Area School District

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Following the failure of an operating referendum, the Sparta Area School District is determining the best ways to make up a $2.8 million budget shortfall.

More than 3,000 people voted on the district’s referendum in the spring election, which failed by 39 votes.

The district was asking to exceed its revenue limit by $2.1 million, and was planning to make $700,000 in reductions to make up for its deficit.

With voters not approving the referendum, acting superintendent Sam Russ says more cuts are needed to account for the entire shortage.

“When we start looking at a deficit of $2.8 million, there’s certain things that can go a long way, like buildings, staffing,” Russ explained. “No decision is easy to make when we start talking about these, but we’re working right now to make sure that we move forward together in the most positive way we can.”

The school board has approved a list of potential reductions, which includes reducing staffing by ten teachers, two educational assistants, and two secretaries to save more than $900,000.

Another option is closing Cataract Elementary School, which serves the small town of Cataract north of Sparta.

“We put in over $800,000 a year into Cataract Elementary, and we’re seeing a little over $400,000 in recurring savings if we would reduce that,” Russ said.

Other saving strategies include reducing employee benefits, and reducing six additional teaching positions.

Multiple budgetary workshops have been held by the school board over the last few weeks, and Russ is encouraging the public to provide their input as discussions continue.

“Even though we were divided on our referendum, on that question, doesn’t mean that we’re a truly divided community overall,” Russ expressed. “We need to move forward together, we need to listen, we need to collaborate.”

A workshop specifically on the future of Cataract Elementary will be held at Meadowview Middle School on April 20 at 6 PM.

Final decisions on budget cuts are expected to be made at the next regular school board meeting on April 26.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.