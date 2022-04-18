Earth Week events and activities in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People around the world will celebrate Earth Day on Friday, April 22nd. Over the years it has evolved into a week-long affair.

Earth Week is an international celebration spreading awareness and educating people on environmental topics.

UW-Eau Claire kicked off its Green Week with its annual Earth Claire Fair on Monday.

“Sustainability-related organizations, climate action organizations, and all other types of community groups get together,” Maddie Loeffler, Director of the Student Office of Sustainability said.

Loeffler says there are a number of other events planned throughout Green Week.

“Events like a tabling event for reusable bags on Thursday, Soles4Souls, which is a shoe drive, is happening all week,” Loeffler said. “The Student Office of Sustainability has the grand opening of the Student Sustainability Resource Center, which is on the first floor of dailies on Friday.”

Kristen Giefer is the outreach and development coordinator for Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek. She had a booth set up at the Earth Claire Fair.

“It’s so great to see people supporting our environment and people trying to make a difference because we do love our planet and we do want it to be here for a long time,” Giefer said.

Giefer says Beaver Creek has an Earth Week Challenge with virtual and in-person events including a phenology hike and more.

“We have our native plant sale, which our online store opens on Wednesday as well, which is a big deal.,” Giefer said. “Then we have our first ever pollinator run this Saturday and so people are going to come out to the reserve, run or walk our trails and spread seeds for us so we can protect our pollinators and spread awareness about native plants and their seeds.”

However, Giefer says you don’t have to wait until Earth day, or Earth Week, to lend a helping hand.

“If you’re already going to go walk a trail or go for a hike, just bring a trash bag with you,” Giefer said. “It’s so much easier just to pick up trash along the way while you’re already doing something that you enjoy.”

Beaver Creek Reserve’s first pollinator run/walk kicks off Saturday at 2 pm. The cost to participate is $15 for non-members and $10 for members. To learn more, click here.

The grand opening of UW-Eau Claire’s Student Sustainability Resource office is Friday morning, on Earth Day, at 9:30 am. To learn more about Green Week, click here.

