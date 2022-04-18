Advertisement

JOSHUA PAULSEN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Joshua Paulsen for the Sunshine Award. My husband, Joshua, deserves this award. He has never won a thing, but he needs to be recognized because he goes out of his way to help out. He is a mechanical engineer at Menards and works really hard. When he comes home, he helps all the neighbors fix their vehicles. I believe he deserves credit for all that he does.

Candy Paulsen

