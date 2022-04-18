EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Joshua Paulsen for the Sunshine Award. My husband, Joshua, deserves this award. He has never won a thing, but he needs to be recognized because he goes out of his way to help out. He is a mechanical engineer at Menards and works really hard. When he comes home, he helps all the neighbors fix their vehicles. I believe he deserves credit for all that he does.

Candy Paulsen

