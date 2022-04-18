Advertisement

Madison mayor wants to spend $425K on PFAS filtration system

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway(WMTV-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to spend $425,000 to design a system to filter PFAS chemicals out of a city well.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Monday that the mayor said the system would be the first in Wisconsin designed to filter the so-called “forever chemicals” out of drinking water.

Rhodes-Conway and Alderwoman Nasra Wehelie said they’ve drafted a resolution authorizing city water officials to contract with AECOM for up to $375,000 in design and engineering services for the system.

The resolution includes another $50,000 for staff time. City officials say a no-bid contract is necessary in order to submit the project for state grants in October.

