I want to nominate Mark Leavesseur for the Sunshine Award. Mark has a heart of gold. He has helped us out in many ways. He is kind, friendly, has a great sense of humor, and is an all-around very nice guy. We just want to show him our appreciation and thank him for all that he does for us. Mark just shows that there are still caring people in this world. Thank you, Mark.

Patrick and Henrietta Leary

