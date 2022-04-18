Advertisement

Mayo Clinic celebrates Volunteer Week

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The COVID-19 pandemic has left a strain on health care systems, and volunteers are in higher demand than ever before.

Mayo Clinic is taking this week to honor those who have donated their time by celebrating volunteer week. Many hospitals and health care organizations rely on volunteers for a variety of jobs.

Mayo Clinic Health System reports that across northwest Wisconsin they had 371 volunteers serve over 40,000 hours in 2021.Volunteers say the value of what they get from volunteering in health care can’t be measured in dollars.

“You know, you don’t do it to get verbal praise or thank you’s, but I will say that every single time I work, multiple staff members will say, thank you, we really couldn’t do this without you. Or, patients also are so appreciative,” Becky Shanley, Mayo Volunteer, said.

Mayo Clinic says that as the COVID pandemic continues, volunteers are needed now more than ever. Those interested can sign up on the Mayo Clinic Health System website. You can also call the hospital’s Volunteer Services.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Altoona (Wis.) Police Chief Kelly Bakken provides an update on a death investigation involving...
Approximately 80-year-old Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill.
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, deputies say
Doctors discuss Long Haul COVID
Medical experts discuss long haul COVID
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

Latest News

Mayo Clinic Celebrating Volunteer Week
Mayo Clinic Celebrating Volunteer Week
Earth Week Events and Activities
Earth Week Events and Activities
According to a social post by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:43 p.m. on Sunday , the...
1 person hurt after crash in Monroe County
Altoona Death Investigation Underway
79-year-old Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill. identified