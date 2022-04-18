Mayo Clinic celebrates Volunteer Week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The COVID-19 pandemic has left a strain on health care systems, and volunteers are in higher demand than ever before.

Mayo Clinic is taking this week to honor those who have donated their time by celebrating volunteer week. Many hospitals and health care organizations rely on volunteers for a variety of jobs.

Mayo Clinic Health System reports that across northwest Wisconsin they had 371 volunteers serve over 40,000 hours in 2021.Volunteers say the value of what they get from volunteering in health care can’t be measured in dollars.

“You know, you don’t do it to get verbal praise or thank you’s, but I will say that every single time I work, multiple staff members will say, thank you, we really couldn’t do this without you. Or, patients also are so appreciative,” Becky Shanley, Mayo Volunteer, said.

Mayo Clinic says that as the COVID pandemic continues, volunteers are needed now more than ever. Those interested can sign up on the Mayo Clinic Health System website. You can also call the hospital’s Volunteer Services.

