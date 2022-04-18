Minn. man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking cocaine, stopped in Eau Claire

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Minnesota man is sentenced to 10 years for trafficking cocaine after being stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper in Eau Claire.

According to a media release by the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, fifty-year-old Lashawn Bennett of St. Paul, Minn. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 10 years in federal prison for possessing over 500 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Bennet’s prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to this charge on Jan 11, 2022.

According to a media release by the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, on March 17, 2021, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Bennett for speeding in Eau Claire, Wis. A trooper smelled suspected marijuana and conducted a search. During the search, officers found a large black bag containing three individually wrapped bricks of cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was about 7.5 pounds. The release notes Bennet was on State probation in Wisconsin.

In an interview Bennett admitted to possessing and transporting three kilograms of cocaine with intentions to later distribute it .

The charge against Bennett was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office also provided assistance in the case.

You can read the full media release here.

