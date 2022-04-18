Pizza Del Re acquired by owner of Dhimiters

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire pizza restaurant is under new ownership.

Pizza Del Re, which closed in September of 2021, was acquired by the owners of Dhimiters, an Eau Claire Greek and Mediterranean restaurant.

Owner Vangjel Kapbhardi said he is not planning on making any changes to the recipe or the setup of the buffet that Chippewa Valley patrons have enjoyed over the years.

“We do want to add a Dhimiters touch to the menu,” Kapbhardi said, who noted they may experiment with a couple of new offerings, like mac and cheese or a gyro pizza.

Yes, it’s true :) Now go get a gyro in the mean time ;) http://www.dhimiters.com/locations-contact.html Posted by Pizza Del Re on Saturday, April 16, 2022

Kapbhardi said the changes being done are cosmetic, which includes cleaning the kitchen and replacing some of the panels inside of the restaurant.

No opening, or re-opening, date has been set, but Kapbhardi hopes the pizza place will be open by the end of the summer.

In the meantime, Kapbhardi said people can enjoy a gyro at Dhimiters while they wait for Pizza Del Re to reopen.

