ROB & BETSY TALBOT AND GUY & NANCY HANSEN

I would like to nominate two couples for the Sunshine Award.

First of all, I would like to nominate Rob and Betsy Talbot of the Talbot Funeral Home here in Mondovi. They went above and beyond even my wildest dreams, making the loss of our father such a smooth process. Their care and compassion for the family, including our father, were way beyond expectations. We truly appreciate everything they did for us. From the initial contact, the planning, even the military honors, having two Navy officers there to fold and present us with the flag. Our heartfelt thanks to the Talbots.

The second couple is Guy and Nancy Hansen. Guy and Nancy have been neighbors of our father for many years. Our dad called them “his angels” and we agree. They were constantly checking on him, bringing many meals and treats to him. They helped him with thrift sales and so much more. They were more than mere neighbors, they were family. We truly appreciate everything they have done for our dad. I want to thank them all. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Wendy Eckwright

