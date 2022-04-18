Advertisement

Sofas for Service veterans benefit April 30

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Altoona-based non profit serving veterans in need is gearing up for a big fundraising event this April.

With a growing clientele and a volunteer-run team, the organization is calling on the community for support.

Sofas for Service has provided household furnishings to nearly 50 area veterans free of cost since the New Year and hundreds more since its inception in 2014.

The organization is hosting a veterans benefit at Saving Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, April 30, with hopes of bringing in $10,000.

To learn more about the upcoming veterans benefit or to learn more about the work Sofas for Service does within the community, see here.

Pete Hestekin, Sofas for Service founder and president, joins Hello Wisconsin Monday, as well as volunteer Dan Hanson.

If you would like to donate, volunteer or know of a veteran in need please contact Sofas for Service on their website, Facebook page or by calling 715-309-9663.

