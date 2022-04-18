“Stand in the Light” Memory Choir Spring Concert

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

People in the early to mid-stages of memory loss, their care partners, and singing volunteers come together in song with the “Stand in the Light” Memory Choir.

The spring concert, “I Will Sing”, will be held Thursday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Eau Claire.

Free tickets are required. Call 715-210-4165 for tickets.

Director Cathy Reitz also talks about “Summer Sings”, Thursdays from July 7-28, from 9:45 a.m.-11 a.m.

