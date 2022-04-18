Advertisement

Thorp man pleads no contest, found guilty of sexual assault of a child

According to the criminal complaint, the assaults happened between the years of 2010 and 2017.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Thorp man pleads no contest and is found guilty of sexual assault of a child.

41-year-old Glen Fifer pleaded no contest to 2nd-degree sexual assault of child and repeated sexual assault of same child, according to online court records.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the case, the assaults happened between the years of 2010 and 2017.

Authorities were searching for Glen Fifer due to his two outstanding warrants out of Chippewa County for bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, OWI, operating while revoked, failure to install an ignition interlock device and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Authorities found Fifer in Warrens in February under an alias name.

