An Eau Claire high school introduces a mindfulness room

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Since 2016, a Chippewa Valley project has focused on the mental health needs of youth. The project inspired an Eau Claire school to create a safe space for students.

The Chippewa Valley Mental Health Matters Project trains school staff in four area schools and provides mental health resources for students. One of the main focuses of the project is mindfulness.

Memorial High School counselor Jane Corning took it to the next level by creating a mindfulness room that opened earlier this year.

“I realized, you know, we really could use a mindfulness room, a place for students to be able to be, have some quiet time because there’s so much busyness in a school,” Corning said.

CV Mental Health Matters Project Director Brenda Scheurer says the focus is on promoting youth resilience.

“We determined to focus on the Youth Risk Behavior Survey that’s given in each of our school districts in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties,” Scheurer said. “There’s specifically one question on there that asks over the last 12 months, have you felt so sad or hopeless that you haven’t done usual activities over a two-week period and we have 30% of kids that said yes to that question at that time.”

With that in mind, Corning says students tend to worry about so many things like the past, grades, college, and the future.

“So really being able to be still, listening to your, you know, your breath focusing on that, not thinking about the things that already happened, not thinking about the things that go forward,” Corning said.

Aside from just a room, a mindfulness club was formed with members like Prisha Patel.

“So the club is like a place where students can come and they can, like, ground their selves and just get away from the stress of school,” Patel said. “In the club, we use breathing exercises. We try to get to know each other a little bit more.”

The help of Julia Schroeder and Shelby Wille from the mural club were enlisted to help make the room feel more inviting. They used Van Gogh’s Starry Night as inspiration.

“We wanted it to kind of be comforting and be somewhere where people can feel kind of at home,” Schroeder said.

Wille says the color palette they chose is meant to be soothing.

“It’s a deep, like, muted blue,” Wille said. “So it’s calming to people and we decided that we’d have the wind coming out from the windows.”

Overall, Corning wants the mindfulness room to help the students that walk the halls of Memorial High.

“I think that coping and coping skills are kind of lacking and they’ve they’ve been lacking,” Corning said.

Better preparing them for what may come next,

“I think that the more that we can teach kids how to cope, the healthier they will be in their lives,” Corning said.

Corning says she’s happy with the number of students who’ve shown interest in the mindfulness room. She hopes staff will use it as well.

The Chippewa Valley Mental Health Matters Project has two years left on its current grant cycle. Scheurer says approval for another grant cycle is pending.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.