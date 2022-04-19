Big Sing at the Confluence

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Associated Male Choruses of America BIG SING Concert will take place on Saturday, April 30, 7 pm. at the Pablo RCU Theater in Eau Claire. The Big Sing Concert is hosted and sponsored by The Eau Claire Male Chorus, now in its 76th Season. The singers in the Big Sing hail from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and North Dakota. Nearly 200 singers are expected to sing from the Pablo Stage.

Previous Big Sings in Eau Claire, last in 2013, have been held in athletic gymnasiums. This is the first Big Sing Concert taking place in an actual performance venue such as the Pablo RCU Theater. The near perfect acoustics of this venue will make the rich powerful sound of 200 male voices in concert a memorable music experience.

Two special guest choruses will also be participating: The UWEC Singing Statesmen, under the direction of Christopher McGinley, and the Chippewa Valley Boys Choir, directed by Martin Pederson. The Singing Statesmen are highly regarded for their repertoire and energetic style. They perform locally, nationally, and internationally. The Boys Choir is always an audience favorite delivering their own special soprano style voices.

The Big Sing concert program will include patriotic, sacred, popular, and classical selections with directors and accompanists from guest choruses. Long time Eau Claire radio personality Jay Bouley will emcee the program with Presentation of the Colors by VFW Post 53, Eau Claire.

This is an event for music lovers of all ages. Financial support for the Big Sing has been received from Visit Eau Claire.

Big Sing Concert Tickets must be purchased online or at the Pablo Center Box Office.

Adult tickets are: $25 Youth and Student Tickets are $10 Children Under 2 FREE.

