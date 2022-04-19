City of Chippewa Falls continues referendum discussion

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -To keep up with a growing population and a growing need for community services, the City of Chippewa Falls said it needs more staff.

To raise the money to hire more people, the city is working to put a referendum on the November ballot.

The referendum would look to go above a levy the state sets for each and every city on property taxes.

That number is raised each year based on a city’s new growth.

Chippewa Falls officials said that increase is not enough to meet the community’s needs.

“In the City of Chippewa Falls, a police officer is typically at my house within 3 to 5 minutes,” said Mayor Greg Hoffman. “If I have a health episode, and I need to call a paramedic, they’re at my house between 3 and a half and 5 minutes.”

With the community of Chippewa Falls continuing to grow, Hoffman said first responders like police officers and firefighters may not be able to keep up with demand.

“With the growth that we’ve had in the city between housing and manufacturing and retail, we need to have additional staff,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the maximum amount the state allows the city to raise property taxes is only enough to cover increasing health insurance costs and some salary adjustments.

City Council President Chuck Hull said now they’re also facing inflation.

“We see all this stuff coming down,” Hull said. “We don’t have any source of ongoing, increasing revenue, and the only option we have is a referendum. I’ve been on the council now for 16 years. We have done everything we could to try and keep our rates down.”

Hull said the city has consolidated and gotten more efficient, but more staff members are needed.

A referendum is a way to keep those positions funded for years to come.

While there isn’t a specific ask for the voters yet, Hoffman said raising the levy limit to generate $1 million would cost a property owner about $160 more a year in taxes for properties valued at $150,000.

He estimates $1 million could fund about 10 new positions.

Hull said depending on how much the voters approve, they’ll work to decide which departments get how many staff members.

“We want to be reasonable with it, and working within those parameters, then we will see which positions that we can fund, and not just to add a position, they need to be funded perpetually,” Hull said.

To balance both affordability and needs, Hull thinks the referendum’s ask will not exceed $2.5 million.

Again, the city has not decided on an exact amount it hopes to ask voters to approve in November.

On Tuesday, the city is having a committee of the whole meeting to continue its discussion on the referendum.

