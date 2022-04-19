EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents, Disney’s “The Aristocats Kids” as a family dinner theatre event.

It runs April 22 and 29 at 6:30 p.m. and April 23 and 30 at 12:30 p.m. at The Oxford in Eau Claire.

Executive Director of ECCT, Wayne Marek, says there will be fun for the whole family including lobby activities, a dinner and a show.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.