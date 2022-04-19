Advertisement

District: Bus driver admitted to drinking beer during Green Bay field trip

School bus generic
School bus generic(WRDW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bus driver admitted to drinking beer while Green Bay elementary students were on a field trip, according to the school district.

A letter was sent to families of Lincoln Elementary students.

It happened while fourth and fifth grade students were on a field trip to Madison. On the way back, a student noticed an open can of beer under the driver’s seat.

“Teachers notified the District regarding what was found on the bus, at which time the District contacted Lamers Bus to ask them to initiate their safety protocols. Lamers shared that the bus had been chartered previously, and it may have been that the bus had not been properly cleaned,” reads a statement from Principal Adam Gloudemans. “Lamers also requested that the teachers speak with the bus driver to determine if they could smell alcohol, which the teachers responded that they could not, nor did they witness any impaired driving.”

Once the bus arrived at the school, the district requested Green Bay Police investigate.

The district says the driver admitted to police that he drank beer earlier in the day while students were involved in activities.

“We regret that this situation occurred. We will be directing Lamers to no longer have the bus driver assigned to District routes. Please know that student safety is our highest priority and we will review safety protocols with Lamers,” says Gloudemans.

The driver’s name was not released. Action 2 News will be working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona Death Investigation Underway
79-year-old Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill. identified
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
According to the criminal complaint, the assaults happened between the years of 2010 and 2017.
Thorp man pleads no contest, found guilty of sexual assault of a child
Pizza Del Re, a pizza buffet in Eau Claire, Wis., has been acquired by the owners of Dhimiters.
Pizza Del Re acquired by owner of Dhimiters
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

Latest News

Anna Abel
Ladysmith woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Sen. Tom Tiffany
Tiffany to seek re-election in 7th Congressional District
DHS: Latest data shows nearly half of all pregnancy-related deaths were due to an overdose
Burning debris in Wausau, Wis.
Spring is wildfire season in Wisconsin, DNR gives tips to keep your home safe