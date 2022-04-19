District: Bus driver admitted to drinking beer during Green Bay field trip

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bus driver admitted to drinking beer while Green Bay elementary students were on a field trip, according to the school district.

A letter was sent to families of Lincoln Elementary students.

It happened while fourth and fifth grade students were on a field trip to Madison. On the way back, a student noticed an open can of beer under the driver’s seat.

“Teachers notified the District regarding what was found on the bus, at which time the District contacted Lamers Bus to ask them to initiate their safety protocols. Lamers shared that the bus had been chartered previously, and it may have been that the bus had not been properly cleaned,” reads a statement from Principal Adam Gloudemans. “Lamers also requested that the teachers speak with the bus driver to determine if they could smell alcohol, which the teachers responded that they could not, nor did they witness any impaired driving.”

Once the bus arrived at the school, the district requested Green Bay Police investigate.

The district says the driver admitted to police that he drank beer earlier in the day while students were involved in activities.

“We regret that this situation occurred. We will be directing Lamers to no longer have the bus driver assigned to District routes. Please know that student safety is our highest priority and we will review safety protocols with Lamers,” says Gloudemans.

The driver’s name was not released. Action 2 News will be working to get more information.

