Jazz Festival returns to the streets of downtown Eau Claire

The two-day event returns in-person for the first time since 2019
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 56th Eau Claire Jazz Festival will be filling the downtown streets with music April 22-23.

The festival celebrates the historic culture of jazz community-wide as downtown is transformed into a two-night jazz scene.

More than 40 bands throughout 15+ venues will light up Barstow St. from Acoustic Cafe to the Dive to Volume One.

Robert Baca, professor of music-trumpet, director of jazz studies and event organizer joins Hello Wisconsin Tuesday.

Wristbands for the Jazz Crawl are $15 and kids 10 and under can attend for free.

For the full schedule of events of this weekend’s Eau Claire Jazz Festival see here.

