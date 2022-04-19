Jazz Festival returns to the streets of downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 56th Eau Claire Jazz Festival will be filling the downtown streets with music April 22-23.

The festival celebrates the historic culture of jazz community-wide as downtown is transformed into a two-night jazz scene.

More than 40 bands throughout 15+ venues will light up Barstow St. from Acoustic Cafe to the Dive to Volume One.

Robert Baca, professor of music-trumpet, director of jazz studies and event organizer joins Hello Wisconsin Tuesday.

Wristbands for the Jazz Crawl are $15 and kids 10 and under can attend for free.

For the full schedule of events of this weekend’s Eau Claire Jazz Festival see here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.