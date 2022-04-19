Advertisement

La Crosse college recipient of New Youth Fire Fighter Training Grant

According to the media release, the programs are intended to create dual-credit opportunities for high school students interested in Basic Fire Safety Certification or the WTC Fire Science Degree.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary, Dawn Crim, is announcing the recipients of a new grant program.

According to a media release by the DSPS Secretary Crim, New Youth Fighter Training Grants are “designed to expose high school students to career and volunteer opportunities in the fire service.”

One of the 2022 grant awards recipients is Western Technical College.

According to the media release by DSPS Secretary Crim, Western Technical College is set to receive $22,593 intended to be used towards its programs available to high schools in the La Crosse area. According to the media release, the programs are intended to “create dual-credit opportunities for high school students interested in Basic Fire Safety Certification or the WTC Fire Science Degree.”

