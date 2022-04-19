L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library gifted $5,000 from American Phoenix, Inc.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire and its Story Builder expansion campaign announced they have received a $5,000 pledge from American Phoenix, Inc.

The release by The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library notes that American Phoenix, Inc. is a custom rubber mixer founded in 1992, and is located in the Banbury Place complex in Eau Claire.

“After many months of generous donations from local organizations like American Phoenix, funding is all but complete on the $18.5 million project. The City of Eau Claire invested $11.5 million to renovate the library’s failing mechanical systems while the Story Builder campaign is raising an additional $7 million in private funds to expand and enhance the library’s physical space,” The media release by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library states.

Construction started in May 2021 after the library moved to a temporary location at 2725 Mall Drive in Eau Claire. L.E Phillips Memorial Public library says in their release that the project is on track and on budget. The downtown location is set to reopen in the Fall of 2022.

