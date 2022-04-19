Advertisement

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library gifted $5,000 from American Phoenix, Inc.

The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire and its Story Builder expansion...
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire and its Story Builder expansion campaign announced they have received a $5,000 pledge from American Phoenix, Inc.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire and its Story Builder expansion campaign announced they have received a $5,000 pledge from American Phoenix, Inc.

The release by The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library notes that American Phoenix, Inc. is a custom rubber mixer founded in 1992, and is located in the Banbury Place complex in Eau Claire.

“After many months of generous donations from local organizations like American Phoenix, funding is all but complete on the $18.5 million project. The City of Eau Claire invested $11.5 million to renovate the library’s failing mechanical systems while the Story Builder campaign is raising an additional $7 million in private funds to expand and enhance the library’s physical space,” The media release by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library states.

Construction started in May 2021 after the library moved to a temporary location at 2725 Mall Drive in Eau Claire. L.E Phillips Memorial Public library says in their release that the project is on track and on budget. The downtown location is set to reopen in the Fall of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona Death Investigation Underway
79-year-old Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill. identified
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Pizza Del Re, a pizza buffet in Eau Claire, Wis., has been acquired by the owners of Dhimiters.
Pizza Del Re acquired by owner of Dhimiters
According to the criminal complaint, the assaults happened between the years of 2010 and 2017.
Thorp man pleads no contest, found guilty of sexual assault of a child
30-year-old Josey Amann was charged Dec. 15 with first-degree child sexual assault and...
Onalaska man charged with groping 10-year-old in Walmart

Latest News

Michelle Obama Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Obama relatives sue Milwaukee school alleging racial bias
Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Eau Claire Childen's Theatre (4/19/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/19/22)
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport and La Crosse Regional Airport are among the...
Western Wisconsin airports, bus services go mask-optional in wake of federal ruling