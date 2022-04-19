New Eau Claire City Council members sworn in

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire City Council welcomes its newly elected members and elects a new Vice President.

After four years on the City Council, Emily Berge was voted by the other council members to serve Vice President. Also on Tuesday, the three newly elected members of the Council were officially sworn in to office.

“The main role is when Council President Weld, if he cannot make a meeting, that I would step in and run the meeting. So that’s the official role. But however, like most things, you can kind of make of that what you want. And I plan to be a leader for City Council and for the community when I when needed as Vice President, just as another as leader,” Berge said.

Berge was elected to a one-year term as Vice President.

The new faces on the City Council are Larry Mboga, Joshua Miller and Charlie Johnson. Kate Beaton and Roderick Jones were re-elected to the Council in the spring election on April 5.

