Prevea Health to host virtual Health Disparities Prevention Summit

Prevea Health is set to host a Health Disparities Prevention Summit themed “addressing barriers...
Prevea Health is set to host a Health Disparities Prevention Summit themed “addressing barriers to vaccination.”(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the barriers some people have to getting vaccinated and an upcoming summit is set to focus on that discussion.

Prevea Health is set to host a Health Disparities Prevention Summit themed with the theme of addressing barriers to vaccination. The event brings local and national speakers together to discuss information that stretches across race, ethnicity, and different backgrounds. The Summit will be all day on May 6.

Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Prevea Health, Renita Robinson, says the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted issues that were already there.

“We had Hispanics and Latinos that were most likely to contract COVID-19, we had African Americans who were most likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and then American Indians and Alaska Natives actually were most likely to die from COVID, so when you hear numbers like that connected with people groups, you have to follow the data and get an understanding of what’s really happening. Conversations like that led to our desire to keep educating the broad community,” Robinson said.

You can visit their website for more information.

