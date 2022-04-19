Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old woman traveling between Ladysmith and King

Anna Abel
Anna Abel(Wisconsin DOJ)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities issued a silver alert for 70-year-old Anna Abel.

Abel is missing from Ladysmith, but was last seen in Wisconsin Rapids around 11:30 a.m. Monday. She was traveling to King to visit a family member but never arrived.

She is five foot two with hazel eyes and short gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a white W on it, black pants and red/black shoes.

She was traveling in a 2016 dark gray Dodge Caravan with the license plate number ADM4845. The vehicle has a handicap-accessible door.

Anyone with information that could help find Abel is asked to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-532-2200.

