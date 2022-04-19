Tiffany to seek re-election in 7th Congressional District

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Congressman Tom Tiffany will formally launch his re-election campaign Monday in Rothschild.

Rep. Tiffany, a republican, represents the 7th Congressional District of Wisconsin. In May 2020, he won a special election to fill the seat vacated by Sean Duffy. Duffy stepped away to spend more time with family.

Tiffany previously served in the Wisconsin State Assembly and State Senate for the 12th District.

There are eight congressional districts in Wisconsin. The 7th Congressional District covers the majority of northern Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.