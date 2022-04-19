Union files unfair labor practice charges against Eau Claire Nestle

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1473 filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board Tuesday.

According to a media release by the UFCW, they are requesting that the NLRB “pursue injunctive relief against Nestle to ensure that workers in Eau Claire are all paid wages for work performed, including but not limited to overtime wages and pay for donning and doffing, as required by state law, federal law, and the collective bargaining agreement.”

“Evidence provided by Nestle to the Union shows Nestle has failed to pay hundreds of the UFCW members properly since Dec. 2021, after a cyber attack of Nestle’s time-keeping service, Kronos. After the attack, Nestle began manually tracking employee work hours and subsequently under-paying or over-paying hundreds of union members at the plant. The Union has demanded, through the agreed-upon grievance procedure outlined in the collective bargaining agreement, that Nestle correct the underpayments, but to no avail,” The media release by the UFCW states.

“We have attempted to work with Nestle management since the cyber attack happened in December of 2021, but Nestle management has failed our members,” Jake Bailey, Union President, said.

According to the media release, the Union is “seeking make-whole remedies for all the members impacted by the over- and under-payments, including that no member should have to compensate Nestle for the overpayments.”

UFCW Local 1473 represents workers at Nestle located in Eau Claire. The media release says the situation is ongoing.

