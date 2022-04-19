Advertisement

Union files unfair labor practice charges against Eau Claire Nestle

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1473 filed unfair labor practice charges with the...
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1473 filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board Tuesday.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1473 filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board Tuesday.

According to a media release by the UFCW, they are requesting that the NLRB “pursue injunctive relief against Nestle to ensure that workers in Eau Claire are all paid wages for work performed, including but not limited to overtime wages and pay for donning and doffing, as required by state law, federal law, and the collective bargaining agreement.”

“Evidence provided by Nestle to the Union shows Nestle has failed to pay hundreds of the UFCW members properly since Dec. 2021, after a cyber attack of Nestle’s time-keeping service, Kronos. After the attack, Nestle began manually tracking employee work hours and subsequently under-paying or over-paying hundreds of union members at the plant. The Union has demanded, through the agreed-upon grievance procedure outlined in the collective bargaining agreement, that Nestle correct the underpayments, but to no avail,” The media release by the UFCW states.

“We have attempted to work with Nestle management since the cyber attack happened in December of 2021, but Nestle management has failed our members,” Jake Bailey, Union President, said.

According to the media release, the Union is “seeking make-whole remedies for all the members impacted by the over- and under-payments, including that no member should have to compensate Nestle for the overpayments.”

UFCW Local 1473 represents workers at Nestle located in Eau Claire. The media release says the situation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona Death Investigation Underway
79-year-old Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill. identified
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Pizza Del Re, a pizza buffet in Eau Claire, Wis., has been acquired by the owners of Dhimiters.
Pizza Del Re acquired by owner of Dhimiters
According to the criminal complaint, the assaults happened between the years of 2010 and 2017.
Thorp man pleads no contest, found guilty of sexual assault of a child
30-year-old Josey Amann was charged Dec. 15 with first-degree child sexual assault and...
Onalaska man charged with groping 10-year-old in Walmart

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/19/22)
According to the media release, the programs are intended to create dual-credit opportunities...
La Crosse college recipient of New Youth Fire Fighter Training Grant
Big Sing At The Confluence
Big Sing At The Confluence (4/19/22)
Michelle Obama Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Obama relatives sue Milwaukee school alleging racial bias