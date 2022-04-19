Veteran and former Eau Claire firefighter turns 100

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A retired Eau Claire firefighter is celebrating a major milestone, joining the centenarian club.

Bob Anderson turned 100 years old Tuesday. He’s a WWII Veteran, and he served as a firefighter for 35 years before retiring. His birthday party took place at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Eau Claire Tuesday afternoon. Anderson’s family, friends, and fire trucks gathered to celebrate the occasion.

Anderson’s eldest daughter, Kristine Rukman, describes her dad as resilient.

“His mind is so sharp, hearing is deteriorating. So we like to get close and speak right into his ear. But again, he’s lived through this unsettling COVID times and survives and is resilient,” Rukman said.

Anderson’s family says he’s lived in Eau Claire since he was a toddler, and he’s proud to call this community home.

