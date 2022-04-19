Western Wisconsin airports, bus services go mask-optional in wake of federal ruling
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport and La Crosse Regional Airport are among the transportation services going mask-optional.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Airports and other transit services in western Wisconsin are going mask-optional after a federal court ruled against face-covering mandates for mass transportation services Monday.
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport posted on its Facebook page Monday that the Transportation Security Administration would no longer be enforcing the mask mandate previously in place for public transportation. Eau Claire Transit said it will not deny a trip to people who are not wearing face coverings, citing the announcement from the TSA.
The La Crosse Regional Airport also posted Monday. The post said employees and customers will no longer be required to wear a face mask, signing the post, “Wear one or not, it’s cool with us.” La Crosse’s Metro Transit (MTU) also is going mask-optional.
All of the transit services said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear masks indoors in public transportation settings at this time.
Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.