Western Wisconsin airports, bus services go mask-optional in wake of federal ruling

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Airports and other transit services in western Wisconsin are going mask-optional after a federal court ruled against face-covering mandates for mass transportation services Monday.

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport posted on its Facebook page Monday that the Transportation Security Administration would no longer be enforcing the mask mandate previously in place for public transportation. Eau Claire Transit said it will not deny a trip to people who are not wearing face coverings, citing the announcement from the TSA.

The La Crosse Regional Airport also posted Monday. The post said employees and customers will no longer be required to wear a face mask, signing the post, “Wear one or not, it’s cool with us.” La Crosse’s Metro Transit (MTU) also is going mask-optional.

All of the transit services said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear masks indoors in public transportation settings at this time.

Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.

