2 ECPD officers hurt after responding to domestic disturbance

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Two Eau Claire Police Department officers are hurt after they responded to a domestic disturbance report in Eau Claire.

According to a social post by ECPD, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home located on the South side of Eau Claire.

ECPD says in their social post a man identified as 34-year-old Steven W. Bruns III of Eau Claire was at the home of his ex-girlfriend. Bruns was intoxicated and wouldn’t leave the home. ECPD notes in their social post that Bruns also had a warrant out of the State of Minn.

The social post by ECPD says Bruns was handcuffed and wouldn’t cooperate with officers, resulting in an altercation. He was screaming at officers and showed aggressive behavior towards officers. An officer attempted to deploy a taser but wasn’t successful. Bruns caused a cut to his own self while in a squad car. EMS responded for medical assistance. Bruns was taken to a hospital. The aggressive behavior continued, and Bruns was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

ECPD says in their social post the officer suffered a broken nose, concussion, as well as an injury to his eye socket. ECPD reports that the officer was treated and is currently recovering at home. Another officer suffered a hand injury during the arrest of Bruns as well.

Bruns is facing charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm to officer, bail jumping-misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct domestic abuse assessments. He is a repeater of each of these offenses.

Bruns will have a court appearance April 21, 2022.

