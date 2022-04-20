Advertisement

2 ECPD officers hurt after responding to domestic disturbance

According to a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, officers responded to a report...
According to a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on the South side of Eau Claire.(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Two Eau Claire Police Department officers are hurt after they responded to a domestic disturbance report in Eau Claire.

According to a social post by ECPD, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home located on the South side of Eau Claire.

ECPD says in their social post a man identified as 34-year-old Steven W. Bruns III of Eau Claire was at the home of his ex-girlfriend. Bruns was intoxicated and wouldn’t leave the home. ECPD notes in their social post that Bruns also had a warrant out of the State of Minn.

The social post by ECPD says Bruns was handcuffed and wouldn’t cooperate with officers, resulting in an altercation. He was screaming at officers and showed aggressive behavior towards officers. An officer attempted to deploy a taser but wasn’t successful. Bruns caused a cut to his own self while in a squad car. EMS responded for medical assistance. Bruns was taken to a hospital. The aggressive behavior continued, and Bruns was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

ECPD says in their social post the officer suffered a broken nose, concussion, as well as an injury to his eye socket. ECPD reports that the officer was treated and is currently recovering at home. Another officer suffered a hand injury during the arrest of Bruns as well.

Bruns is facing charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm to officer, bail jumping-misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct domestic abuse assessments. He is a repeater of each of these offenses.

Bruns will have a court appearance April 21, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1473 filed unfair labor practice charges with the...
Union files unfair labor practice charges against Nestlé
30-year-old Josey Amann was charged Dec. 15 with first-degree child sexual assault and...
Onalaska man charged with groping 10-year-old in Walmart
Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
Doctors believe that inhaling just before he coughed sent the inch-long drill bit deep into Tom...
Man inhales drill bit into lung while at dentist
Anna Abel
Ladysmith woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled

Latest News

Young Ary is back on his feet after he receives a liver transplant from Mayo Clinic.
Adopted toddler tackles liver disease
The City of Beloit Police Department is in search of two suspects who robbed a Beloit store...
FBI offers $5,000 for information leading to capture of Beloit armed robbery suspects
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/20/22)
Sustainability Of Wisconsin Farmers
Sustainability Of Wisconsin Farmers (4/20/22)
Houska Park
La Crosse once again offering Houska Park as safe space for homeless individuals