Adopted toddler tackles liver disease

Young Ary is back on his feet after he receives a liver transplant from Mayo Clinic.
Young Ary is back on his feet after he receives a liver transplant from Mayo Clinic.(Mayo Clinic)
By Ellie Pomerleau
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A little boy is back on his feet after receiving a life-changing liver transplant.

One-year-old Ary Krejchi was able to tackle liver disease with the help of a successful liver transplant done at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. The toddler, who was adopted from India by an Eau Claire family, has faced many medical challenges.

Now, he is running around like any other toddler.

“I still get chills when I hear the story because it’s such a real story of how people really advocated for each other, " Pediatric Transplant Hepatologist and Gastroenterologist with Mayo Clinic, Sara Hassan, M.D., said.

Dr. Hassan says it’s difficult to perform liver transplants on children because of their size. Ary’s success is considered a miracle.

Both Hassan and Ary’s parents say they are extremely proud of him for making it through his medical journey. Ary will continue to get check-ups and make progress toward recovery.

You can read more about Ary’s journey here.

