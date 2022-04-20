Advertisement

Chi-Hi and CVTC partner for special education work program

By JD Danielson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For Chippewa Falls High School’s special education department, it was order up!

Wednesday, special education students from Chi-Hi worked with students from Chippewa Valley Technical College’s culinary program, applying skills learned from the classroom and home to a real-time restaurant environment. The goal of the program is to better prepare the students of the special education program for life after high school.

Duties in this program session included taking orders, bagging to-go orders, and helping wash dishes, with other lessons to follow. Amanda Turner, Transition Coordinator for the Chippewa Falls School District, said she’s grateful to the CVTC staff and students for the variety of opportunities in the program.

“The partnership’s been great,” she said. “Chef Tok has been willing to work together and find different ways to assess student learning. I think that’s been a big key thing because not all students can demonstrate learning on a sheet, not all students can demonstrate hands on; sometimes they need a combination of two. Different visual opportunities...Just different opportunities to show their learning and more repetition with that to see how everyone learns best.”

According to Turner, the hope is to branch into other similar training programs for different sectors of employment.

