Department of Justice conducting sexual assault training for prosecutors

By Alex Loroff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The state of Wisconsin is making it a priority to improve the criminal justice system’s response to sexual assault.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is conducting a new round of sexual assault training courses for prosecutors around the state.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says the goal is to make sure prosecutors can properly navigate all of the unique aspects that can come with a sexual assault case.

“There may be motions, for example, that come up in sexual assault cases that don’t come up as frequently in certain other types of cases,” Kaul explained. “For example, we have a rape shield law in Wisconsin that can shield certain evidence from being introduced, so those motions may come up.”

Kaul says the training is part of a larger emphasis the state has put on sexual assault over the last few years.

“There was legislation passed that’s going to help prevent a future backlog of untested sexual assault kits, and there was also legislation passed that supports the creation of a kit tracking system that will allow survivors to track their sexual assault kit as it goes through the process,” Kaul detailed. “We’ve also made it a priority to review cases that should have been pursued more vigorously before, cases from backlogged sexual assault kits, or cases of clergy and faith leader abuse.”

The first training course for prosecutors began in La Crosse on Wednesday, and additional courses are planned for Superior, Waukesha, and Appleton throughout the year.

Kaul hopes those who take part in the training will be better equipped to serve victims in need.

“Prosecutors around the state, and law enforcement around the state, are committed to pursuing these cases and vigorously seeking justice when survivors of sexual assault come forward,” Kaul expressed.

The courses are being lead by the DOJ’s new Sexual Assault Resource Prosecutor Rebecca Sommers.

