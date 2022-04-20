Dunn County Barbershoppers “Harmony Show”

Advertisement

Dunn County Barbershoppers present Harmony Show
By Judy Clark
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT
COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Dunn County Barbershoppers present the 51st Annual Harmony Show April 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Martin Anderson Gymnasium at Colfax High School.

Doors open at 6:00 with General Admission seating and is Handicap accessible. This year’s show theme is ”Let’s Get Away!”

The Dunn County " Northern Lights Chorus” and local quartets will perform, as well as featured guest quartets, “Kordal Kombat”  and “St. Croix Crossing”.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Students are $3.

Dunn County Barbershoppers

