Dunn County Barbershoppers “Harmony Show”

COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Dunn County Barbershoppers present the 51st Annual Harmony Show April 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Martin Anderson Gymnasium at Colfax High School.

Doors open at 6:00 with General Admission seating and is Handicap accessible. This year’s show theme is ”Let’s Get Away!”

The Dunn County " Northern Lights Chorus” and local quartets will perform, as well as featured guest quartets, “Kordal Kombat” and “St. Croix Crossing”.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Students are $3.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.