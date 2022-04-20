Expo at UW-Stout shares Ukrainian culture with the community

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, an event in western Wisconsin is looking to put a spotlight on Ukrainian culture.

A partnership between an area university and a group of dancers is hitting all the right moves.

As part of a Ukrainian Culture Expo at UW-Stout, dancers with the Swan Lake Ballet & Ganna Ensemble in Eau Claire performed some Ukrainian folk dances.

For their teacher, those dances are a piece of her home.

The Memorial Student Center at UW-Stout in Menomonie turned into a performance hall dedicated to Ukrainian culture.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, organizers went to work to put on this Ukrainian Culture Expo.

From poems shared in English and in Ukrainian, organizers wanted to give the community a look at the people behind the conflict.

“We wanted to showcase culture, Ukrainian culture, and we wanted to show support to Ukrainian communities,” said Ganna Berge, one of the event’s organizers.

Berge is the co-owner of the Swan Lake Ballet & Ganna Ensemble in Eau Claire.

She was born in a part of Ukraine annexed by Russia in 2014.

Berge has lectured at UW-Stout and worked with faculty before the pandemic to start a group for people to practice Russian.

As a dancer, Berge decided to hit the stage to show support for Ukraine.

“I chose some fun folk dancing, Ukrainian, and I like the moves, and the moves I’m choosing are my favorite ones,” Berge said.

Berge, along with some of her students, showed the community different styles of dance.

Some of the people in the audience like Marina Schick have ties to Ukraine.

She was born in Russia but lived in Ukraine before moving to Eau Claire.

For Schick, seeing the community come out to learn about Ukrainian culture is huge.

“It’s so pleasant to see so many people support in the U.S. like other countries too, and it’s just, I can’t say-- I don’t have any words how big is this support, and it means a lot,” Schick said.

Bringing the community together to show support for her homeland is what Berge said she enjoys most about this event.

For organizers of Tuesday night’s Ukrainian Culture Expo, they’re looking to continue to show support for Ukraine.

They are hoping to do one or two more events this fall at UW-Stout.

