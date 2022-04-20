FBI offers $5,000 for information leading to capture of Beloit armed robbery suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and capture of two suspects accused of armed robbery to a Beloit grocery store.

The agency’s Special Agent-In-Charge of the Milwaukee Field Office, Michael Hensle, announced the reward in the case of an armed robbery that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

The two suspects allegedly robbed Vera’s Groceries on the 1500 block of Henry Avenue at gunpoint, Hensle stated.

The bureau stated that both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Hensle described the first suspect as a Black man between 18-24 years old who weighs about 130 pounds and is around 5′1″ to 5′5″ tall. He was seen wearing a black hooded jacket with the hood up, a black face mask, blue jeans and black shoes.

The second suspect was described as a Black male between 18-24 years old who weighs around 170 pounds and is around 5′10″ to 6′2″ tall. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black face mask, gray gloves, black sweatpants and black shoes.

The FBI Madison Resident Agency and Beloit Police Department are investigating this case. Anyone with information on the suspects or the case should call the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at (414) 276-4684

