La Crosse once again offering Houska Park as safe space for homeless individuals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of La Crosse’s parks will once again be designated as a safe space for homeless individuals this summer.

The City of La Crosse is partnering with the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness, the parks department, police and fire departments, and La Crosse County to allow homeless individuals to gather at Houska Park.

A local nonprofit agency will provide onsite support services at the park from 8 AM-8 PM each day of the week, and registration packets will be available to those who wish to stay at Houska.

The City has hired a security unit to make nightly checks through the park after hours.

Additional staff have also been hired to clean and maintain the facilities at the park.

Donations are being collected to assist the homeless individuals who will be staying at Houska, and can be dropped off at the REACH Services and Resource Center.

Houska Park will be available in this capacity for homeless individuals from now until Oct. 30.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.