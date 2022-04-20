Advertisement

Minnesota man suspected of operating under the influence in Vernon County

According to a release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:03 p.m. on April 15 a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on the 100 block of North Main Street in Stoddard, Wis.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STODDARD, Wis. (WEAU) -A Minnesota man is arrested for suspected operating under the influence in Vernon County.

According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:03 p.m. on April 15 a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on the 100 block of North Main Street in Stoddard, Wis.

The vehicle pulled over and hit a curb before it came to a stop. Meanwhile, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a caller who said they had been following the same vehicle due do the driver crossing the center line and driving “erratically.” This was prior to when the vehicle was stopped.

The driver of the vehicle gave the deputy a false name, but was then properly identified as 31-year-old William Erickson of Minneapolis, Minn. Sobriety tests were conducted, and Erickson was arrested for suspected operating under the influence-controlled substance.

While searching, authorities found suspected methamphetamine on Erickson and other suspected drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Authorities learned Erickson has a felony warrant through the State of Minnesota for a parole violation. Erickson was taken to the Vernon County Detention Center.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Charges are being sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident is under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

