READ THE ROOM: Board and picture books wanted for community book drive
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Bookworms unite! A children’s book drive is underway in the Chippewa Valley. The goal? 1,000 books by May 15.
The Friends of the Library has teamed up with Eau Claire Morning Rotary to try and bring in new, gently-used and picture pictures for kids participating in the public library’s summer reading program.
The library is asking for children’s books geared towards early elementary, from birth to age 5.
Stacy Yearous, Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library program and development coordinator joins Hello Wisconsin Wednesday to discuss how the book collection goal is closer to 3,000 books.
Books can be dropped at any of these seven collection-box locations:
- Volume One’s Local Store
- Chippewa Valley Museum
- Unity of Eau Claire
- Brewing Projekt
- Spirit Lutheran Church
- Menomonie Market
- L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library
Monetary donations can also be made here or by scanning the QR code.
See here, to learn more about the book drive underway.
