Advertisement

Schools encouraged to apply for tech ed equipment grant; $1M available for schools

(WCTV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin school leaders have until May 10 to apply for a share of a $1 million grant to purchase tech ed equipment.

The technical education equipment funding is part of the Department of Workforce Development’s Wisconsin Fast Forward initiative. Its goal is to help employers meet immediate and future workforce needs. To qualify, a school district must provide matching funds at rate of two to one.

Grant awards will range from $5,000 to $50,000 per grantee.

“We are pleased to make more funding available and eager to partner with school districts in training the workers of tomorrow,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in announcing the new round of grants. “The skills these students will learn on the latest high-tech equipment will serve them well, help meet the needs of employers in advanced manufacturing, and keep our economy growing, a winning investment on all counts.”

Wisconsin’s advanced manufacturing sector continues to grow with job opportunities across the board, particularly as more and more Baby Boomers retire.

Click here to access the application.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1473 filed unfair labor practice charges with the...
Union files unfair labor practice charges against Nestlé
30-year-old Josey Amann was charged Dec. 15 with first-degree child sexual assault and...
Onalaska man charged with groping 10-year-old in Walmart
Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
Doctors believe that inhaling just before he coughed sent the inch-long drill bit deep into Tom...
Man inhales drill bit into lung while at dentist
Anna Abel
Ladysmith woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled

Latest News

The University of Wisconsin- Stout is announcing they have named an inaugural assistant...
UW-Stout names Assistant Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion
Annual enrollment in the district has been declining for decades, and the trend is projected to...
School District of La Crosse considers consolidating schools as part of long-range facility planning
Harmony Show
"Harmony Show" (4/20/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/20/22)