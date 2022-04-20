Schools encouraged to apply for tech ed equipment grant; $1M available for schools

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin school leaders have until May 10 to apply for a share of a $1 million grant to purchase tech ed equipment.

The technical education equipment funding is part of the Department of Workforce Development’s Wisconsin Fast Forward initiative. Its goal is to help employers meet immediate and future workforce needs. To qualify, a school district must provide matching funds at rate of two to one.

Grant awards will range from $5,000 to $50,000 per grantee.

“We are pleased to make more funding available and eager to partner with school districts in training the workers of tomorrow,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in announcing the new round of grants. “The skills these students will learn on the latest high-tech equipment will serve them well, help meet the needs of employers in advanced manufacturing, and keep our economy growing, a winning investment on all counts.”

Wisconsin’s advanced manufacturing sector continues to grow with job opportunities across the board, particularly as more and more Baby Boomers retire.

