State alert issued for missing Stevens Point man

Andrew Kaminski
Andrew Kaminski(Wisconsin DOJ)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 67-year-old Stevens Point man last seen on April 4.

Andrew Kaminski is described as 5 foot 10 inches, 220 pounds with blue eyes. He has a long beard.

Investigators said Kaminski made a comment about going into the wilderness. He did not take his cell phone.

Investigators said he may be in Michigan or Montana. He left in a gray 2013 Ford F150 with the license plate RW5504.

Anyone with information on Kaminski’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 715-346-1494.

