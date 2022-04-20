TSA finds loaded handguns in luggage at 2 different Wisconsin airports

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Transportation Security Administration says it found a loaded handgun in carry-on luggage at two different Wisconsin airports this week.

TSA officers found the first gun Monday morning around 6:30 a.m. at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, or near Wausau. An officer saw the gun during the X-ray screen and contacted the Mosinee Police Department. The owner of the luggage, who is from Stratford, had a concealed carry permit.

The second gun was found Tuesday morning around 4:20 a.m. at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison. An officer noticed the gun on the X-ray screening and contacted the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The owner of the luggage, who is from La Crosse, had a concealed carry permit.

For the Central Wisconsin Airport, it was the first firearm stopped before reaching a plane this year after none were found in 2021. For the Dane County Regional Airport, it’s the second gun stopped this year after seven were found last year.

“This was a very good catch on the part of our officers at a time when we are seeing an increase in travel volume,” Mark Lendvay, Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director, said.

Lendvay said the travelers made “careless and costly” mistakes. The TSA is authorized to fine individuals up to $13,910 per violation, with a typical first violation fine of $4,100.

The TSA said passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed separately in a locked hard case separate from ammunition and declared at the airline check-in counter. Possession laws for firearms vary by municipality and state, so travelers are advised to review the laws in the places they are visiting. Airlines may also have their own rules for traveling with firearms. More information about traveling with firearms is posted by the TSA on its website.

