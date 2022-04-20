Advertisement

UW-Stout names Assistant Chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

The University of Wisconsin- Stout is announcing they have named an inaugural assistant...
The University of Wisconsin- Stout is announcing they have named an inaugural assistant chancellor of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The University of Wisconsin- Stout is announcing they have named an inaugural Assistant Chancellor of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

According to a media release by UW-Stout, Chancellor Katherine Franks announced Quin Brooks was name to the position on April 20 as the new leader of UW-Stout’s EDI unit.

“I’m delighted that Dr. Brooks will be joining UW-Stout to lead the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion unit. Her experience, educational background, and leadership philosophy and skills will help move forward critical work at the university and throughout the community,” Chancellor Frank said. “Dr. Brooks will be instrumental in helping advance Stout’s FOCUS2030 goals, including efforts to eliminate barriers for our historically underserved populations.”

Brooks is set to begin working in the new position on July 11 at UW-Stout. You can read the full media release here.

