Wisconsin marijuana legalization proponents get to make case

The Senate committee hearing Wednesday marks the first time that any bill softening Wisconsin’s marijuana laws has gotten a public hearing.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Proponents of legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin, for either medical or recreational use or both, are getting their first chance to make their case at a public hearing of a legislative committee.

In the past, Republicans who control the Senate and Assembly have not allowed any such bills to see the light of day. Frustrated marijuana legalization proponents have watched all four of Wisconsin’s neighboring states loosen their laws, making Wisconsin an island of prohibition.

