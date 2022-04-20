Advertisement

You can hear jazz all around at the Eau Claire Jazz Festival

By Ellie Pomerleau
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The sound of jazz music will fill the streets of downtown Eau Claire this weekend, marking the return of the Eau Claire Jazz Festival.

In-person performances are back for the 56th annual Jazz Festival. One of the main events, Jazz Crawl, will take place on downtown Barstow Street. People will be transported to a New York City jazz scene.

The Eau Claire Jazz Festival Organizer, Robert Baca, says people will be able to hear jazz everywhere.

“You come down, you participate, maybe even in the parade if you’re bold enough and than go to a restaurant and hear jazz two feet away from you,” Baca said.

University students, high school students and community members will be featured in the events. Guest musicians will put on performances as well. The Festival includes a variety of events, from special performances to master classes.

The events will take place on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23. For more information about the Festival you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona Death Investigation Underway
79-year-old Altoona man found dead in Rockford, Ill. identified
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Pizza Del Re, a pizza buffet in Eau Claire, Wis., has been acquired by the owners of Dhimiters.
Pizza Del Re acquired by owner of Dhimiters
30-year-old Josey Amann was charged Dec. 15 with first-degree child sexual assault and...
Onalaska man charged with groping 10-year-old in Walmart
According to the criminal complaint, the assaults happened between the years of 2010 and 2017.
Thorp man pleads no contest, found guilty of sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Viola Developing Out of Floodplain
Viola Developing Out of Floodplain
Eau Claire Jazz Festival This Weekend
Eau Claire Jazz Festival This Weekend
New Eau Claire City Council Members Sworn In
New Eau Claire City Council Members Sworn In
Eau Claire School Introduces Mindfulness Room
Eau Claire School Introduces Mindfulness Room