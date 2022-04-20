You can hear jazz all around at the Eau Claire Jazz Festival

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The sound of jazz music will fill the streets of downtown Eau Claire this weekend, marking the return of the Eau Claire Jazz Festival.

In-person performances are back for the 56th annual Jazz Festival. One of the main events, Jazz Crawl, will take place on downtown Barstow Street. People will be transported to a New York City jazz scene.

The Eau Claire Jazz Festival Organizer, Robert Baca, says people will be able to hear jazz everywhere.

“You come down, you participate, maybe even in the parade if you’re bold enough and than go to a restaurant and hear jazz two feet away from you,” Baca said.

University students, high school students and community members will be featured in the events. Guest musicians will put on performances as well. The Festival includes a variety of events, from special performances to master classes.

The events will take place on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23. For more information about the Festival you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.