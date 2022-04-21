Altoona plans more commercial, residential development

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - “Start With Yes” is the theme for this year’s annual update for the City of Altoona.

The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce held an “Eggs & Issues” event at the River Prairie Center to highlight the accomplishments of Altoona in the past year.

The city has been booming the past several years with the development of commercial businesses and health care facilities in the River Prairie area and along the Highway 12 corridor, and Mike Golat, Altoona’s city administrator, said now it’s time to build south and east.

“The City bought an 80-acre piece of property at the intersection of [County Highway] SS and Highway 12 and we’ll be focusing on planning that,” Golat said. “Hopefully, that will help carry the moment forward with both commercial and residential development.”

The City handed out awards, called “Special Sauce,” “Altoona’s Got Heart” and “Extra Mile,” to residents making a difference in the community.

Altoona received a $1,377,435 state grant earlier this year to help revitalize downtown, and the money will be used to help give start-up businesses a cheaper space to operate out of. The grant is also tabbed to provide a mixed-use space with an outdoor area for events.

