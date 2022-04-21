Advertisement

Avian influenza detected in Polk County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is announcing that highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, was detected in wild birds in Polk County.(Preston Keres / USDA)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is announcing that highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, was detected in wild birds in Polk County.

“DATCP recommends that all residential and commercial poultry owners should protect their flock with the highest levels of biosecurity. DATCP also recommends that domestic flocks’ feed and water supply are protected from wild bird contamination, as HPAI is often fatal to domestic poultry,” the media release from the Polk County Department of Administration states.

More information about the bird flu spread in Wisconsin can be found on the DATCP’s website. You can learn about the USDA’s “defend the flock program” here. They include tips on how to keep your birds healthy, and tips to prevent spreading of the bird flu.

