Advertisement

Badger Honor Flight returns after two-year hiatus

This flight is the 40th Badger Honor Flight since 2010.
92 veterans are flying to Washington, D.C. from Madison as part of the first Badger Honor flight in two years.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been 901 days since a Badger Honor flight traveled to Washington, D.C.

On Thursday morning, 92 veterans board a plane heading to the nation’s capital, out of the Dane County Regional Airport.

Steve Bartlett, the Communications Director for Badger Honor Flight, says due to the pandemic, some veterans have waited years for the opportunity to see the war memorials and nation’s landmarks with fellow veterans.

We have arrived at Arlington National Cemetery with enough time to watch the Changing of the Guard twice.

Posted by Badger Honor Flight! on Thursday, April 21, 2022

“Veterans have waited for this day for a long time,” said Bartlett. “It’s an opportunity for them to see how much their country really appreciates the service that they gave us.”

This flight is the 40th Badger Honor Flight since 2010.

Bartlett says for many veterans, a trip like this can bring emotional closure and make their sacrifices feel appreciated.

“All of a sudden it becomes a tunnel of people clapping hands and shaking hands and then it hits them,” he said. “They’re being accepted for what they did and and how they served their country.”

It’s a long day for the veterans and their guardians. They will fly back to the Madison area tonight.

If you’re interested in signing up a veteran in your life, you can fill out an application HERE. There are five more Badger Honor Flights scheduled for this year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, officers responded to a report...
2 ECPD officers hurt after responding to domestic disturbance
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1473 filed unfair labor practice charges with the...
Union files unfair labor practice charges against Nestlé
The Transportation Security Administration in Wisconsin stopped two handguns this week. On...
TSA finds loaded handguns in luggage at 2 different Wisconsin airports
A 33-year-old man from Los Alamitos, Calif. is also a suspect in open cases with the FBI for...
California man charged for death threat toward ECASD school board president
Duluth police presence
Police: 5 bodies found in Duluth home, suspect among deceased

Latest News

The reception was an opportunity for members of the business community to meet with Hirsch to...
Welcome reception held for new Eau Claire City Manager
Spring is here and people are getting back to outdoor running.
Doctor offers tips for outdoor runners
Mexican citizen that lives in Trempealeau County, Wis. has been sentenced in connection to a...
Mexican citizen sentenced in connection to Trempealeau County cocaine conspiracy
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (4/21/22)
Mashed Potato Dumplings
Mashed Potato Dumplings (4/21/22)