Bridge to Hope Fundraiser

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser will be held to benefit Bridge to Hope in Menomonie April 30.

It will be held at the Off Broadway Banquet Center in Menomonie with doors opening at 11:30 p.m. and bingo starting at 1:00 p.m.

Assistant director at the Bridge to Hope, Brittany Olson, says tickets are $40 and it will get you a bingo packet with 14 rounds of bingo. Other raffles will take place during the event, along with information about Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

