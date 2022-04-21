County Materials Complex project receives $12 million investment for sustainability efforts

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Groups are investing over $12 million toward reducing the carbon footprint of a planned event center and fieldhouse in Eau Claire.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire announced Thursday that the Pablo Foundation, UW-Eau Claire, UW-Eau Claire students, the City of Eau Claire and Xcel Energy are making the investments in the project for its sustainability efforts.

According to a release from UW-Eau Claire, $9.997 million is being provided by the Pablo Foundation as a $5 million grant and a nearly $5 million low-interest loan to be repaid over time through energy savings. The funds will be used for a number of items, including 200 geothermal wells and additional wall and roof insulation. The building will be fully electric and will not use fossil fuels to heat and cool the facility.

UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said he was asked about how they planned to reduce the carbon footprint of the planned County Materials Complex, so he asked the Pablo Foundation to “help us find a way to make the Sonnentag project as carbon neutral as possible.”

“Never did I imagine that their help would translate into such a significant investment,” Schmidt said.

Pablo Foundation Executive Director MaiVue Xiong said the group is “honored” to promote and support environmental sustainability in infrastructure with the Sonnentag project.

“True to our mission, this project prioritizes our planet and it is our hope that the carbon-reducing features of the Sonnentag Center will serve as a model to be replicated again and again in our community and even across the nation.”

The City of Eau Claire’s investment is $1.5 million, which it said aligns with its Renewable Energy Action Plan to help Eau Claire meet 100% renewable energy and carbon neutrality commitments by 2050. UW-Eau Claire students provided $150,000 to the project last year, and the Student Senate is weighing an additional $200,000 investment to support a pair of programs, including a certification for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

Xcel Energy will contribute by assisting in the development of a pollinator habitat in the green spaces on the project site, donate solar-powered charging park benches and help create charging stations for electric vehicles.

The project highlights reductions in indoor and outdoor water use, plans for 10 electric vehicle charging stations to start, bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly navigation on the facility’s property, a partnership with Xcel Energy to provide all of the facility’s energy through a nearby solar PV plant, no use of fossil fuels for the electricity in the building and the use of materials to improve insulation, such as high-performance door and window systems.

UW-Eau Claire estimates the total cost of the County Materials Complex project to be $100.6 million, which includes a $15 million Mayo Clinic Health System sports medicine clinic, an event center and a fieldhouse. The project also includes plans for a hotel and a restaurant to be built along with the main facility. The project was first announced in 2014, and after a $70 million donation from alums John and Carolyn Sonnentag, the plan is to begin construction this spring with a goal of hosting UW-Eau Claire’s spring 2024 commencement inside of the facility. For more information about the project, you can visit UW-Eau Claire’s facilities projects website.

