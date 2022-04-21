Advertisement

Doctor offers tips for outdoor runners

Spring is here and people are getting back to outdoor running.
By Ellie Pomerleau
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Spring is in the air and people are coming outside. For those getting back to outdoor running, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Going from the treadmill to the trails can be a big shift. When running outdoors it’s important to warm up, be aware of uneven ground and take it easy.

Prevea Health’s Sports and Family Medicine Physician, Dr. Berkin Ulgen, says being mindful of how you run can help you avoid injuries.

“While you’re running, if you notice that you have very heavy steps just try to make those steps a little bit quieter,” Ulgen said. “That can actually be a pretty easy sort of fix there for some individuals.”

Ulgen advises people to take it slow as they transition to outdoor running. He recommends taking one to two rest days when training for longer runs, like a marathon. Also, doing other exercises besides running can help give the knees and ankles a break.

When going on outdoor runs it is best to wear comfortable clothes that absorb sweat and layers incase the weather switches up.

It is also important to wear comfortable shoes. Ulgen says regular runners should switch out their shoes about every six months, or when they have 300 to 500 miles on them.

Ulgen says that people should stay informed on running tips, so they can keep doing what they love.

