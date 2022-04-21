Eau Claire Clean Sweep set for May 21
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People will have an opportunity to dispose of items at a discounted cost or free cost soon during Eau Claire’s Clean Sweep in May.
According to a social post by Eau Claire County Recycling & Sustainability, on May 21 from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. people will have an opportunity to drop off their electronics or household hazardous waste for a reduced price and many items will be free to dispose of.
Electronics can be taken to First Choice Computer Recycling, LLC located at 525 Park Ridge Court in Eau Claire.
Electronics accepted include:
- Cell phones
- Computers
- Printers
- Cords
- Batteries (tape terminals)
- Televisions
- Etc.
Household Hazardous Waste can be taken to WRR Environmental Services located at 5200 Ryder Road in Eau Claire
- No fee items include:
- Oil based paints
- Thinners/Strippers
- Stains/Varnish
- Corrosives
- Pool Chemicals
- Solvents
- Cleaners/Polishes
- Old Fuel
- Used oil and filters
- Antifreeze
- Aerosol Cans
Items accepted for a fee include:
- Latex Paint
- Lightbulbs
- 20lb propane tanks
